Man arrested after bringing loaded gun to Derby elementary school

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Stone Creek Elementary in Derby was placed on “Secure” status Tuesday morning after a man arrived at the school and tried to get in, the district said. It happened while the school was providing morning latchkey.

“‘Secure’ is the action used to safeguard students and staff within the building. During “Secure” all students and staff remain inside the building and lock outside doors. When in “Secure,” business continues as usual in the classroom,” the district said in a release.

The district said the school’s staff followed district protocol and did not allow the man in the building. They called 911 while taking “Secure” action. Derby police responded “while students and staff remained safe inside the building,” the district said.

The district said police found a loaded gun in the man’s possession. He had an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

“Derby Police are investigating to see what the individual’s purpose for being on school grounds was,” the district. “The suspect is being interviewed by Derby PD detectives and it is anticipated he will be charged with various weapons violations. At this point, there are no known active threats to the school.”

12 News featured Stone Creek Elementary in 2020 when the school opened to students with several high-tech safety features. Those features include a monitor in the main office connected to a security camera that shows who’s approaching the school. It also has security doors that can be closed with the touch of a button from the main office.

You can read the full release from the district below.

We wanted to make you aware of a situation at Stone Creek Elementary this morning. Stone Creek was placed temporarily in a “Secure” status due to a concern regarding an individual in the school’s front parking lot. Derby Police Department responded quickly.

“Secure” is one of five actions in our Standard Response Protocol (SRP). Derby Public Schools uses the SRP as a crisis response that helps staff, students, parents and first responders quickly and adequately respond to situations.“Secure” is the action used to safeguard students and staff within the building. During “Secure” all students and staff remain inside the building and lock outside doors. When in “Secure,” business continues as usual in the classroom.

During morning Latchkey, an individual tried to gain access to the building. Staff followed district protocol and did not allow the individual into the building. Parents later reported an individual in the parking lot and notified the school. Building staff reacted promptly, calling 911, and taking the “Secure” action. Derby Police were notified immediately and were able to address the situation while students and staff remained safe inside the building.

Police informed us after the incident that the individual did have a loaded handgun in his possession. There was an outstanding warrant and the individual was arrested. Derby Police are investigating to see what the individual’s purpose for being on school grounds was. The suspect is being interviewed by Derby PD detectives and it is anticipated he will be charged with various weapons violations. At this point, there are no known active threats to the school.

You can find our safety procedures on the SRP Parent Reference Guide HERE. Please know safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority. If you see something, say something. If you ever have concerns or something you feel needs looked into, please report it. All information is looked into as quickly as possible to see if there is a substantiated situation or threat to address. Anyone, at any time can submit information. There are also ways to submit information anonymously. Learn more HERE. Ways to submit can always be found on the district website at the link above. They are also included here:

Please call 911, if in immediate danger

Local Police Department or School SRO

Notify School Staff

The Kansas School Safety Hotline, 1 (877) 626-8203, can be used to anonymously report any potential school violence. The Kansas School Safety Hotline is there for you 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. A Kansas Highway Patrol dispatcher takes your call and notifies the appropriate stakeholders.

Submit an anonymous tip through See Something, Say Something Click HERE to submit a tip and be taken directly to a secure tip reporting website. Download the P3 Tips app from the App Store or Google Play and follow the on-screen prompts. Call (316) 267-2111



Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com