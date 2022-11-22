Kansas State women’s basketball cracks Top 25

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After it’s 5-0 start and defeating then No. 4 Iowa last week, the Wildcats have inserted their name in the AP Top 25 poll.

With their latest win over Utah Tech, head coach Jeff Mittie earned his 150th career win with Kansas State.

A team without their star center Ayoka Lee, transfer guard Gabby Gregory is leading the team with 21.4 points per game while Serena Sundell is second on the team averaging 14.6 points per game, Sundell leads with seven rebounds and five assists a game.

And, the ‘Cats were named ESPN’s Team of the Week.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.