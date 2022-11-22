Kansas State women’s basketball cracks Top 25

Kansas State (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Kansas State (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After it’s 5-0 start and defeating then No. 4 Iowa last week, the Wildcats have inserted their name in the AP Top 25 poll.

With their latest win over Utah Tech, head coach Jeff Mittie earned his 150th career win with Kansas State.

A team without their star center Ayoka Lee, transfer guard Gabby Gregory is leading the team with 21.4 points per game while Serena Sundell is second on the team averaging 14.6 points per game, Sundell leads with seven rebounds and five assists a game.

And, the ‘Cats were named ESPN’s Team of the Week.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
(File)
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes against West Virginia during the first half of...
K-State football rises in the AP Top 25
Austen Burris
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle

Latest News

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Wildcats romp Rhode Island in Cayman Islands Classic
Emporia State's Alijah Comithier
Hornets’ Comithier named MIAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
Kansas State punter Ty Zentner
Wildcats’ and Topeka native Zentner named semifinalist for Ray Guy Award