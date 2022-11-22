Kansas Farm Bureau to elect new president at 104th meeting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Farm Bureau members will elect a new president at its 104th annual meeting as Rich Felts is set to retire.

The Kansas Farm Bureau says it will celebrate its 104th annual meeting between Dec. 3 and 5 in Manhattan.

“I’m excited we will be gathering again to conduct the work of the state’s largest general farm organization,” said Rich Felts, president of the Kansas Farm Bureau. “I’m so glad I’ll get to celebrate with our members, county Farm Bureaus and friends from across the state one last time as president. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, and I know the good work will continue.”

The organization indicated that its annual meeting will begin on Saturday evening with the KFB’s Foundations’ Fundraiser to benefit the End Hunger campaign. This event will include dinner and dueling pianos. Registration will open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6.

On Sunday, the Farm Bureau said informational workshops, tradeshow vendors and a silent auction will be open to all in attendance. It said workshop topics include water, farm transition planting, labor and mental health.

During the general session, KFB noted awards for Friends of Agriculture, Natural Resources, county Farm Bureaus and the media will be presented. It said economist Chris Kuehl, managing director of Armada Corporate Intelligence, will deliver the keynote address with his trademark humor and wit to discuss the current state of agriculture manufacturing, supply chains and more.

The Bureau also indicated that Farm Families of the Year, Leadership KFB and Casten Fellows will be recognized during the Sunday evening banquet - in addition to honoring Distinguished Service honorees.

According to KFB, Felts will be honored again on Sunday for his eight years of service as the president of the Bureau. He previously served as vice president for three years and on the board of directors before he was selected to the Bureau’s highest office. He is set to retire on Dec. 5.

Lastly, on Monday, the Bureau said voting delegates will debate and adopt policy statements for 2023 as well as elect a new KFB president and board members from 1,100 districts.

To see a full list of planned workshops, click HERE.

