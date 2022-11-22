Kansas Courts website knocked offline, judicial districts affected

Court ruling
Court ruling(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Courts website has been knocked offline, which may affect a few judicial districts.

Kansas Courts says that on Tuesday, Nov. 22, its judicial branch website is temporarily offline. The site is expected to be back online by the end of the day. The following websites for judicial districts have also been affected:

  • 2nd Judicial District
  • 6th Judicial District
  • 11th Judicial District
  • 12th Judicial District
  • 16th Judicial District
  • 24th Judicial District
  • 30th Judicial District

The Court indicated that online services that are reached through the website but are not part of it continue to be available.

While the judicial branch website is offline, the Court said it is not possible to search appellate opinions or Supreme Court rules and orders.

