Kansas American Legion helps gather food for 277 Fort Riley families

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas American Legion has helped gather Thanksgiving food for 277 families at Fort Riley.

Fort Riley officials indicate that the military base was the site of an annual turkey run on Saturday, Nov. 19, which was supported by the Kansas American Legion.

Officials said the American Legion, Kansas American Legion Riders and Kansas American Legion Auxiliary provided turkeys and all the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

According to officials, the run gathered enough food to feed 277 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley families.

Officials noted that the Kansas American Legion has partnered with the Fort Riley Soldier Family Assistance Center since 2008 to provide Thanksgiving meals for Soldiers and military families in need. Food was distributed at the Soldier Recovery Unit clamshell on Fort Riley.

