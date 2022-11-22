Horse-drawn carriage rides coming to Lawrence for holiday season

By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition will soon be coming to the streets of Lawrence.

For five dates, starting November 27 and ending December 11, a horse-drawn carriage will be giving out rides to patrons on the northside of the Eldridge Hotel through Massachusetts and Vermont streets to pass decorated storefronts and glimmering lights.

The rides will be put on by McGrew Real Estate Realtor Emily Wills Stewart as part of the “Pulling for Change” event. This year’s benefactor is O’Connell Children’s Shelter. The organization provides housing and other services to children in need.

“Working as one of the ticket takers and manager of the event, some of the stories that I got to hear took my breath away. It really changed my perspective of how horses can provide healing to people going through what they might be before the holidays, which can be a difficult time for people,” Stewart said.

The ride dates for this year’s event are as follows:

Sunday, November 27: 12 - 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 29: 4:30 - 8:00 p.m.

Monday, December 5: 4:30 - 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 6: 4:30 - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 11: 12 - 5:00 p.m.

