Hornets’ Comithier named MIAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

EMPORIA , Kan. (WIBW) - One of the new guys in town is already making an impact for Emporia State.

Guard Alijah Comithier helped lead ESU to a 4-0 start to the season for the first time since 2013-14. He had 20 points and three rebounds in the Hornets 66-64 win over Rockhurst.

Comithier also had 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the Hornets 67-57 win at William Jewell.

