Former Ichabod pitcher signs professional contract

Former Washburn pitcher Brock Gilliam
Former Washburn pitcher Brock Gilliam(Washburn Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brock Gilliam, a former Washburn pitcher form 2017-2021 will head overseas to continue his career.

Gilliam signed with Perth Heat, a professional team in the Australian Baseball League. Gilliam has already started two games for the Heat and has a 2-0 record with a low 0.69 earned run average to go with nine strikeouts in 13 innings of work on the mound. The ABL season goes from mid-November to the end of January.

Gilliam played for the Kansas City Monarchs since July 2021. He has appeared in 40 games and has a 9-5 record with 88 strikeouts in 88.1 innings pitched. He came out of the bullpen this past campaign and went 3-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 20 strikeouts.

He set Washburn’s all-time career strikeout record (221) and the program’s single-season strikeout record (110), which also ranked second in the MIAA and fifth in all of Division II that spring.

