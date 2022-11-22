Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Florida and one from Kansas are both dead after the car they were in flew off an I-635 overpass in Kansas City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of Kaw Dr. just under the I-635 overpass with reports of a fatality crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Nicholas M. Munoz, 35, of Plant City, Fla., had been driving a 2022 Ford Ranger southbound on I-635 as he approached I-70. They said Munoz was driving aggressively and left the road on the right side.

After the vehicle left the road, KHP indicated that Munoz continued into the ditch and came to the gap between I-635 and the I-70 eastbound ramp. The Ranger went into the gap, flew off the overpass, fell to the ground and landed on its roof on Kaw Dr.

KHP noted that Munoz was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Joshua D. Foster, 39, of Springhill, Kan., was also pronounced dead at the scene. Both had been wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

