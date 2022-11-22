Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass

FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Florida and one from Kansas are both dead after the car they were in flew off an I-635 overpass in Kansas City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of Kaw Dr. just under the I-635 overpass with reports of a fatality crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Nicholas M. Munoz, 35, of Plant City, Fla., had been driving a 2022 Ford Ranger southbound on I-635 as he approached I-70. They said Munoz was driving aggressively and left the road on the right side.

After the vehicle left the road, KHP indicated that Munoz continued into the ditch and came to the gap between I-635 and the I-70 eastbound ramp. The Ranger went into the gap, flew off the overpass, fell to the ground and landed on its roof on Kaw Dr.

KHP noted that Munoz was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Joshua D. Foster, 39, of Springhill, Kan., was also pronounced dead at the scene. Both had been wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
(File)
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
Police were on the scene of an incident Monday morning near S.W. 21st and Van Buren in central...
One person taken into custody Monday morning following incident in central Topeka
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes against West Virginia during the first half of...
K-State football rises in the AP Top 25
FILE
82-year-old driver arrested after slow-speed police chase through Carbondale

Latest News

FILE
Man perishes in head-on collision after driving wrong way on Kansas highway
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Topeka fire crews responding to Goodyear Plant fire
Holton High School football
Holton Wildcats hunt for their first state title since 2012