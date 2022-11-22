Evergy offers energy-efficient tips as chefs prepare to cook Thanksgiving meals

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has offered energy-efficient tips as Kansans prepare to cook their Thanksgiving meals.

With Thanksgiving quickly closing in, Evergy says friends and families across the state will soon gather around the table for their annual turkey dinners. With the rise in kitchen usage around the holiday, it also said customers could see a hike in their bills.

According to Evergy, about 15% of energy usage in an average American home is used in the kitchen. It gave the following tips to help mitigate that energy usage:

  • Do not buy a turkey bigger than needed for the number of people being served. A smaller turkey will take less time to cook, therefore saving energy.
  • Try to make turkeys in an oven-safe plastic bag as it locks in juices and flavor and reduces cooking time by at least five minutes per pound.
  • Save time and energy by using a kettle to boil water for stovetop dishes like pasta or vegetables. A 1,000-watt kettle can boil a few cups of water in a couple of minutes compared to a stovetop - which would take up to 10 minutes to boil the same amount.
  • Consider using the microwave to cook whenever possible. For example, when melting butter or making gravy.
  • Smaller pieces of food cook faster because heat is exchanged more efficiently when there is a larger surface area. Cooks can use this method with potato, corn or vegetable preparation.
  • Glass and ceramic dishes retain heat better than metal, allowing cooks to reduce the oven temperature by 25 degrees less than what the recipe calls for. They also distribute heat more evenly and stay hot longer.
  • Do not forget to use energy-efficient lighting. LED bulbs use about 70%-90% less electricity than incandescent bulbs and last much longer.

