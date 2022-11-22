ESU QB Gleason selected as nominee for Harlon Hill Trophy

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason’s 2022 campaign has been nothing short of stellar.

Gleason is one of 48 candidates nationwide for the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the Division II College Football Player of the Year.

Gleason finished the regular season 299 of 439 for 3,146 yards with 28 touchdowns. He added 261 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground for 3,407 yards of total offense.

He is ranked third in the nation in completions, sixth in points responsible for and completion percentage, eighth in passing yards and touchdown passes and ninth in total offense. He led the MIAA in total offense, passing offense, touchdown passes, and completions. Gleason was the only player in the MIAA to have at least 200 yards of total offense in every game this season.This season’s efforts have Gleason ranked fifth on Emporia State’s single season passing yards list, sixth in total offense and seventh in touchdown passes.

Just by those stats listed above, Gleason was a major factor in ESU finishing 8-3 this year and heading to their second straight bowl game.

Gleason’s nomination marks the 12th time a Hornet has been up for the Harlon Hill Trophy.

Washburn Wide Receiver JJ Letcher Jr. was also named a nominee.

The winner of the 2022 award will be announced on Friday, December 16 and the winner will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.