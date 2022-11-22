Emporia Police clarify AMBER Alert policies after 2 children found safe

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police have clarified their AMBER Alert policy after two children were reported missing and have since been found safe.

After two children from Emporia were briefly reported missing, KVOE reports that the Emporia Police Department has clarified its policies regarding AMBER Alerts.

EPD noted that officials have considered a new method of communication when missing child cases do not reach AMBER Alert levels.

The Department indicated that separate searches Friday afternoon and evening centered around two minors who were found shortly after officers asked for help through the EPD Facebook page.

Police Capt. Ray Mattas told KVOE that concern was not about the children being abducted, instead, concern lay with the cold conditions. He said there are strict criteria that need to be met before AMBER Alerts are issued. The most important of which being they are only announced in abduction situations.

However, now that the City of Emporia has started to use notifications through its CodeRed system. Mattas said officers may start to use CodeRed in instances when children are missing but abduction is not a concern.

Residents who wish to sign up for the CodeRed system can do so through phone, text, email or the CodeRed mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.