Elevation Parkway project receives approval from city council

By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s governing body has approved the addition of a new parkway project to the city’s budget.

The Topeka City Council says the elevation parkway, which will cost about $3 million, will improve mobility for residents while also attracting new growth and development to the area. It would stretch along two sections - on Fairlawn from 37th to 45th street and over land connecting Gage Blvd. to Wanamaker.

A public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13 for the council to hear from and speak to the public about the parkway and other expenditures approved at November 15 council meeting.

The city council says that this parkway project “has been a vision of Topeka, civic leaders, and citizens for more than 30 years,” and the council also says that the property owners support the idea of opening the area for growth.

The elevation parkway would stretch along two sections - on Fairlawn from 37th to 45th street and over land connecting Gage Blvd. to Wanamaker.(City of Topeka Planning)

