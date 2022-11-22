Don’t let your holiday go up in flames! Topeka Fire Marshal offers safety reminders

Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl says the holidays and winter weather can bring certain fire risks into your home.
By Melissa Brunner
Nov. 22, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl says the holidays and winter weather can bring certain fire risks into your home.

He visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about how to reduce a few of them. Stahl details reminders for being safe with cooking, furnaces, space heaters and holiday lights, to name a few of the additional fire risks seen this time of year.

