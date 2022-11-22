Deuce Vaughn named semifinalist for Doak Walker Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Running back Deuce Vaughn’s dominance continues to be recognized.

Vaughn is one of 10 running backs in the country to be named a semifinalist for the 2022 Doak Walker Award.

It is the second-straight year that Vaughn is a semifinalist for the nation’s premier running back honor – the first time in school history a Wildcat has been named a semifinalist for the award twice in a career – while it is the fourth time a K-State running back has reached semifinalist status.

Vaughn currently ranks ninth in school history with 1,148 rushing yards this season as he became just the third player in school history with multiple 1,000-yard seasons (Darren Sproles: 2002, 2003, 2004; Daniel Thomas: 2009, 2010). He ranks 14th nationally in scrimmage yards (rushing + receiving) per game at 128.5, while he is 22nd in the country in all-purpose yards per game at 128.55.

He ranks second nationally among running backs with three receiving touchdowns this season, while he is fifth in catches (38) and 14th in receiving yards (266).

Finalists for the 2022 Doak Walker Award will be announced November 29, and the winner will be unveiled live on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 8.

