Deuce Vaughn named semifinalist for Doak Walker Award

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn is defended by West Virginia linebacker Lee Kpogba...
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn is defended by West Virginia linebacker Lee Kpogba during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(Kathleen Batten | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Running back Deuce Vaughn’s dominance continues to be recognized.

Vaughn is one of 10 running backs in the country to be named a semifinalist for the 2022 Doak Walker Award.

It is the second-straight year that Vaughn is a semifinalist for the nation’s premier running back honor – the first time in school history a Wildcat has been named a semifinalist for the award twice in a career – while it is the fourth time a K-State running back has reached semifinalist status.

Vaughn currently ranks ninth in school history with 1,148 rushing yards this season as he became just the third player in school history with multiple 1,000-yard seasons (Darren Sproles: 2002, 2003, 2004; Daniel Thomas: 2009, 2010). He ranks 14th nationally in scrimmage yards (rushing + receiving) per game at 128.5, while he is 22nd in the country in all-purpose yards per game at 128.55.

He ranks second nationally among running backs with three receiving touchdowns this season, while he is fifth in catches (38) and 14th in receiving yards (266).

Finalists for the 2022 Doak Walker Award will be announced November 29, and the winner will be unveiled live on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 8.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
(File)
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
Police were on the scene of an incident Monday morning near S.W. 21st and Van Buren in central...
One person taken into custody Monday morning following incident in central Topeka

Latest News

State volleyball champion Washburn Rural takes home All-Centennial League honors
Emporia State QB Braden Gleason
ESU QB Gleason selected as nominee for Harlon Hill Trophy
Former Washburn pitcher Brock Gilliam
Former Ichabod pitcher signs professional contract
Holton High School football team 2022
Holton Wildcats hunt for their first state title since 2012