Christmas tree delivered to Governor’s mansion

Governor Laura Kelly's Christmas tree was delivered to the Cedar Crest mansion Monday, November...
Governor Laura Kelly’s Christmas tree was delivered to the Cedar Crest mansion Monday, November 21, along with a wreath for the house.(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is beginning to look a bit like Christmas at the governor’s house Monday morning.

Governor Laura Kelly’s Christmas tree was delivered to the Cedar Crest mansion Monday, November 21, along with a wreath for the house. Governor Laura Kelly could not attend, but lieutenant governor David Toland was there to receive the tree on her behalf.

“The Christmas tree growers across our state have a significant economic impact on the local economies of the communities from which they are but the state economy as a whole, and so we want to encourage folks to check out the Kansas Christmas Tree Growers Association and go out there and celebrate the spirit of the season,” said Lt. Governor Toland.

In the spirit of Christmas, Toland was asked what he wanted for Christmas, and he said, “I know what I want for Christmas... I want another year of economic growth in 2023 like we had in 2022.”

According to Toland, the tree came from Fredonia, Kansas, and the wreath was from Abilene. If you go to the Kansas Christmas Tree Growers Association website, there is a map of all the Christmas tree farms to visit in your local area.

