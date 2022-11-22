Caught on camera: Florida bar patrons tackle gunman

A gunman was tackled by bar patrons in Florida. (Credit: WESH, CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM COAST, Fla. (WESH) - Flager County Sheriff’s deputies say they found Connor Anderson in a parking lot near the Smiles nightclub in Bunnell, Florida.

Anderson was arrested after investigators say he fired a gun inside the club just after midnight on Sunday.

Witnesses say he had been at the bar with a female customer when he became upset about being unable to find his car keys.

Anderson left the bar and then came back with a gun. He put the female in a headlock and held the gun to her head, witnesses say.

Other customers rushed over and tried to disarm Anderson. Detectives say he did fire six times toward several other patrons.

You can see debris flying in the bar’s security camera.

Deputies say Anderson was still armed with a 9mm Glock handgun when he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
(File)
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
Police were on the scene of an incident Monday morning near S.W. 21st and Van Buren in central...
One person taken into custody Monday morning following incident in central Topeka
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes against West Virginia during the first half of...
K-State football rises in the AP Top 25
FILE
82-year-old driver arrested after slow-speed police chase through Carbondale

Latest News

Madison Baker, 14, was last seen in Arkansas on Monday.
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas teen
Topeka Metro
Topeka Metro to launch service similar to rideshares in January 2023
Elevation Parkway
Elevation Parkway project receives approval from city council
Goodyear
Topeka fire crews responding to Goodyear Plant fire