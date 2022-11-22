Brown Co. officials make arrest in child sex crimes case

Clyde Craine
Clyde Craine(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha man is behind bars for alleged child sex crimes.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Nov. 21, officials made an arrest in an ongoing child sex crimes investigation.

Officials indicated that Clyde Craine, 18, of Hiawatha, was arrested and booked into jail on unlawful voluntary sexual relations with a child.

Records indicate the juvenile was between the ages of 14 and 16.

