Atchison named one of best small towns to spend Christmas in

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison has been named one of the best small towns in the nation to celebrate Christmas in.

With the holiday season settling into Northeast Kansas, Trips To Discover, a digital travel magazine, recently released its list of The Best 21 Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the U.S. - and Atchison made the list.

Coming in at 21, the magazine said Atchison may be a small town, however, it does Christmas big. With the Sights and Sounds of Christmas event, the town offers free carriage rides, a Santa house, story time aboard the Atchison Trolle, holiday photo opportunities and more.

The magazine also highlighted Atchison’s Mr. & Miss Winter Wonderland Pageant, a coloring contest and a North Pole Village which allows children to write and drop off letters to be sent to Santa.

Lastly, the town’s annual Christmas parade is the grand finale of the Sights and Sounds of Christmas.

The Sights and Sounds of Christmas is currently ongoing with the Lighted Christmas Parade set for 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

