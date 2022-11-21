Wildcats’ and Topeka native Zentner named semifinalist for Ray Guy Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Heights grad is one of 10 punters in the nation to be named a semifinalist for the 2022 Ray Guy Award, according to the Augusta Sports Council.

Zentner is the first Wildcat to be named a semifinalist for the college punter of the year since Tim Reyer in 2007. He made the cut among 81 nominated candidates throughout the season.

Zentner has averaged 43.4 yards on his 44 punts this season, which ranks third in the Big 12 and ninth in school history. He has helped the Wildcats rank 15th nationally and second in the conference with a net punting average of 41.2 yards. His punting average this season was highlighted by a 54.3-yard effort against Missouri, which was the second highest in a single game in school history (minimum four attempts). He had a 66-yard punt against the Tigers, which was the longest by a Wildcat since 2013.

Usually called upon to pin the opposition deep in its own territory, Zentner has a career-high 20 punts that have been downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, which leads the Big 12 and are the most by a Wildcat since Nick Walsh had 21 in 2017.

The candidates for the 2022 Ray Guy Award were evaluated by the committee on their overall statistics and contribution to the team. Particular emphasis was placed on net punting average, number of times a punt was downed or kicked out-of-bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success.

The Ray Guy Award will provide one additional vote as determined by football fans. The Fan Vote will be located on the Ray Guy Award website and is equivalent to one national selection committee member’s vote. The vote will be included for the selection of the finalists and the winner.

