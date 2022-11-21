Water main break forces lane closures in busy Topeka intersection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break in a busy Topeka intersection has forced a few lane closures in the area.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, Nov. 21, that a water main break that occurred over the weekend has forced it to close two lanes in the SW 10th and Washburn Ave. intersection.

The City indicated that the southbound left lane of Washburn is closed as well as the right eastbound lane of 10th Ave.

According to the City, the closure should remain in place for about 2 - 3 weeks.

