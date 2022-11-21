Washburn business students head to finals in international challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A team of business students at Washburn University will now head to the finals in an international challenge after they finished fourth place in a regional qualifier.

Washburn University says that a team of business students scored the highest among all entries in the nation in an international competition - the 2022 Capsim Fall Challenge - in Chicago earlier in November.

Washburn indicated that James Monson, senior in entrepreneurship and innovation and marketing, Gabriel Chinya, senior in marketing and finance, Richard Dechant, senior in finance and economics, and Ross Harrop, senior in finance and management, finished fourth in the simulation event. The team had to maneuver the challenges of an unpredictable business environment.

The University noted that more than 800 business students from around the world competed in the challenge, repeating the in-class Capsim Business Simulation, running virtual, multi-million-dollar companies head-to-head against peers to become one of the top six finalists.

Washburn said its team first experienced Capsim Business Simulation in the class of Dr. Norma Juma, professor of management business. They then signed up for the challenge to better understand the simulation process and use their knowledge to perform well and make the finals.

“It is important for an entrepreneur to understand all aspects of business. This simulation emphasizes problem-solving and critical thinking around the cause and effect of business decisions,” Monson said.

Dr. David Sollars, dean of the School of Business, said the accomplishment reflects on both students and staff.

“Our faculty invest in our students so they can compete anywhere in the world,” Sollars said. “It is great when we can see our investments are realized so readily in a competition of this nature. We are proud of our students.”

For more information about the Capsim Challenge, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.