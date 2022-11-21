Two hospitalized after pair of weekend crashes in Manhattan

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a pair of crashes over the weekend in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of Leavenworth St. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Emily Litke, 19, of Abilene, had been headed north on Tuttle Creek Blvd. when she ran a red light at the intersection.

RCPD indicated that Litke hit a southbound 2017 Hyundai Tucson driven by Maggie Barbe, 19, of Manhattan, head-on as she attempted to turn onto Leavenworth St.

RCPD noted that Barbe was taken to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan for treatment of possible head injuries. Litke was also issued a citation for inattentive driving.

Then, around 10 p.m. on Sunday, officials reported that they were called to the intersection of N. Scenic Dr. and Miller Pkwy. with reports of another injury crash.

When crews arrived at this scene, they said they found a 2018 Kia Soul driven by David Labombarbe, 36, of Manhattan, had been headed north on Scenic when an unknown southbound vehicle entered his lane.

RCPD noted that the unknown vehicle caused Labombarbe to swerve, leave the west side of the road, hit a sign and finally come to a stop down an embankment. He was taken to Ascension Via Christi for treatment of leg, hip, neck and back pain.

