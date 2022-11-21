Topeka Metro to launch service similar to rideshares in January 2023

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The beginning of the year will also see the launch of Topeka Metro’s new $2 service similar to ridesharing.

The Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority announced on Monday, Nov. 21, a plan to launch a micro-transit service for the southeast portion of the Capital City which will start in January 2023.

Topeka Metro indicated that the on-demand service - named MOD - will allow customers to request curb-to-curb transportation in specific service areas. In addition, it said passengers will be able to request rides that would arrive when 15 minutes, similar to rideshare services.

“As we continue to look for new ways to improve, we believe the more personalized nature of micro transit will be a great addition to our service,” said Bob Nugent, Topeka Metro general manager. “Microtransit has been around for a while and has proven to be a more expedient and cost-effective way for folks to travel to where they need to go.”

Topeka Metro noted that passengers will be able to access residential and commercial locations - or even connect with a fixed route bus for travel outside the defined zones.

The service said the MOD will operate Monday through Friday between 5:35 a.m. and 6:40 p.m., as well as Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. Fees for the program will be $2 for a one-way ride. It said reduced fare and youth price options will be available.

Topeka Metro said it will host a series of public meetings in November and December to explain how MOD will work and to answer questions.

To access the public meeting, click HERE.

