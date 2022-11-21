Topeka company awarded for reclamation efforts at Plummer Creek Quarry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka company has been honored with a national award for its reclamation efforts at Plummer Creek Quarry.

Bettis Companies says that recently, Mid-States Materials, LLC, a division of the Topeka-based company, was honored with the 2022 Outstanding Mined Land Reclamation Award from the National Association of State Land Reclamations.

Bettis noted that the award was given to Mid-States for its conservation efforts at Plummer Creek Quarry in Scranton. It said this is the second time that Mid-States has won the national award - a testament to its reclamation proclamation to protect and preserve the environment.

The company indicated that reclamation efforts at Plummer Creek Quarry include erosion control, gradual grading of slopes and final vegetation return to the 100-acre quarry which returned it to a productive agricultural asset.

The NASLR Board of Officers called the effort a true testament to long-term reclamation and stewardship and gave special commendation to the construction of the wetland which intercepts the agricultural runoff from adjacent fields.

“We continuously strive to be the model for the industry. Extracting the resources for growth here in the present, to provide a thriving future when we leave,” said Nick Jackson, Environmental Specialist with Mid-States Materials.

Bettis noted that the NASLR Mined Land Reclamation Award was created to recognize those who achieve outstanding reclamation of mined lands as well as promote awareness and exchange of information for quality reclamation and environmental stewardship.

Bettis indicated that Mid-States Materials was given consideration for the award after winning the 2021 Kansas Governor’s Mined Land Reclamation Award by the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Conservation earlier in 2022. It said previous reclamation awards received by Mid-States include:

Governor’s Mined Land Reclamation Award: 2011 - Big Springs Quarry (Lecompton, KS) 2013 - Big Springs Quarry (Lecompton, KS) - Phase II 2017 - Big Springs Quarry (Lecompton, KS) - Phase III 2021 - Plummer Creek Quarry (Scranton, KS)

NASLR Outstanding Mined Land Reclamation Award (Non-Coal): 2018 - Big Springs Quarry (Lecompton, KS) 2022 - Plummer Creek Quarry (Scranton, KS) – Current Year’s Award



Bettis gave special recognition to Nick Jackson and Buck Crumley of Mid-States on the delivery of the industry-leading project and to all employees who helped restore the land. It said Mid-States’ continued reclamation practices allow it to partner with communities and maintain the state’s rich and beautiful spaces.

