Silver Lake crews make quick work of 4-wheeler fire
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake crews made quick work of a fire that seemed to have been started by a 4-wheeler.
The Silver Lake Police Department says it and Fire District No. 1 were called to the scene of a fire in the 400 block of Madore St. just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
When officials arrived, they said the fire had been contained and was quickly extinguished.
The fire seems to have been started by a 4-wheeler on a resident’s front lawn.
There is no word yet on any injuries reported or damage from the fire.
