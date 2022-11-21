Silver Lake crews make quick work of 4-wheeler fire

Crews extinguish a fire in Silver Lake seemingly started by a 4-wheeler on Nov. 21, 2022.(Silver Lake Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake crews made quick work of a fire that seemed to have been started by a 4-wheeler.

The Silver Lake Police Department says it and Fire District No. 1 were called to the scene of a fire in the 400 block of Madore St. just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

When officials arrived, they said the fire had been contained and was quickly extinguished.

The fire seems to have been started by a 4-wheeler on a resident’s front lawn.

There is no word yet on any injuries reported or damage from the fire.

