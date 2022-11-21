Senator congratulates Kansas suppliers, NASA on successful Artemis I launch
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has congratulated Kansas suppliers, as well as NASA, on the successful launch of Artemis I.
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says that on Friday, Nov. 18, he congratulated NASA and Kansas suppliers on the successful launch of Artemis I. He serves as the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science with jurisdiction over NASA.
“Congratulations to NASA and Kansas suppliers on a successful Artemis I launch from the Kennedy Space Center this week,” said Sen. Moran. “As the top appropriator for NASA, I have spent the last several years traveling to NASA equities and suppliers across Kansas and the nation who have spent years working to advance the Artemis Mission. To see the successful launch from the Kennedy Space Center was humbling knowing the dedication and talent that was years in the making to reach this accomplishment. Sixteen suppliers across Kansas helped make this mission a success, and many more will be involved in the years to come.”
“This week marked a new era for our nation’s space program,” Moran continued. “I look forward to continuing to support this important mission, and to see firsthand the benefits that will stem from this new exciting era of space exploration.”
In 2018 and 2019, Moran said he hosted then-NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in the Sunflower State. Earlier this summer, he said he hosted current NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in Kansas as well.
Moran noted that Kansas suppliers connected to the launch include:
- Fastenair Corp. – Wichita
- MPM Inc. – Wichita
- Pasternack Enterprises Inc. – Wichita
- Wichita State University – Wichita
- Wesco Aircraft Hardware Corp. – Wichita
- Galaxy Technologies Inc. – Winfield
- Firelake – Arrowhead NASA Services – Lawrence
- US Bank National Association – Overland Park
- YRC Inc. – Overland Park
- NDT Supply Com Inc. – Lenexa
- Mid-State Aerospace Inc. – Olathe
- Smiths Interconnect Americas Inc. – Kansas City
- Heartland Precision Fasteners Inc. – New Century
- American Synthetic Rubber – Louisville
- Aircraft and Commercial Enterprises – Derby
- DJ Engineering Inc. – Augusta
