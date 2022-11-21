Saturday shopping can help Least of These Ministries help others

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This Small Business Saturday, you can shop for a cause.

Least of These Ministries is bringing vendors together to help you wrap up your gift list - and help them bless others.

April McNeil and Khalani Britt visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on their Operation Christmas sale, which will bring more than 30 vendors to the Lundgren school building, 1020 NE Forest.

The organization will use proceeds from the event to adopt several families from Highland Park High School, as well as the residents at Mission Towers senior facility.

The event is 8 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1020 NE Forest. People may come to shop, or drop off donations of money or gift items. Watch the interview to hear some of the items requested.

