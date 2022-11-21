Police respond to incident in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were on the scene of an incident Monday morning in central Topeka.

Officers at 9:40 a.m. were stationed near S.W. 21st and Van Buren.

Police could be heard on a loudspeaker asking that a man come out of a residence in the 2100 block of S.W. Van Buren.

Streets in the immediate area were blocked to traffic as officers were on the scene.

