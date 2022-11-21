Police respond to incident in central Topeka

Police were on the scene of an incident Monday morning near S.W. 21st and Van Buren in central...
Police were on the scene of an incident Monday morning near S.W. 21st and Van Buren in central Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were on the scene of an incident Monday morning in central Topeka.

Officers at 9:40 a.m. were stationed near S.W. 21st and Van Buren.

Police could be heard on a loudspeaker asking that a man come out of a residence in the 2100 block of S.W. Van Buren.

Streets in the immediate area were blocked to traffic as officers were on the scene.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
Austen Burris
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle
FILE
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway

Latest News

FILE
Two hospitalized after pair of weekend crashes in Manhattan
FILE
Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan
Crews were on the scene of a large water-main break early Monday on a busy southeast Topeka...
Crews on scene of large water-main break Monday morning in southeast Topeka
A nice week ahead, not only locally but for most of the country this week
A nicer week ahead, mainly dry