New grant to support behavioral health designation for Topeka clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A grant from the Tower Foundation will support one Topeka clinic’s movement toward a new behavioral health designation.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Monday, Nov. 21, that an organization within the Captial City has been awarded a grant from the Tower Foundation to support mental health services in the area.

AG Schmidt indicated that Family Service and Guidance Center was awarded $8,427 to help transition to or implement requirements for the new designation of a “certified community behavioral health clinic.” He said the CCBHC model has been implemented in Kansas and will provide more resources to clinics that participate and improve the care they are able to provide to residents.

Schmidt noted that the Tower Mental Health Foundation of Kansas was created from an agreement between the AG’s office and the Menninger Foundation in 2007. It offers support to organizations that provide mental health services in the Sunflower State.

The Attorney General said he is the sole member of the Foundation - which is staffed by his office. He said the Foundation’s board of directors includes nine Kansans with an interest in mental health issues. Meanwhile, Dr. Walter Menninger serves as an emeritus member of the board.

Schmidt indicated that funds for the grant cycle were provided in part by the Sunflower Foundation: Health Care for Kansas - a Topeka-based philanthropic organization focused on serving as a catalyst for the improvement of the mental health of Kansans. He said Sunflower and Tower each provided 50% of the grant funds.

For more information about the Tower Foundation, click HERE.

