Morris Co. to welcome new magistrate judge to bench

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Morris County will welcome a new magistrate judge to the bench.

Kansas Courts says the 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission has chosen Laura Viar to fill an open magistrate judge position in Morris Co. It said her new position will be effective upon her swearing-in. She will fill the vacancy to be created by Judge Margaret White’s Jan. 1 retirement.

The Court noted that the 8th Judicial District includes Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

To be considered for a district magistrate judge, the Court indicated that a nominee is required to be a resident of the county at the time they take office and as they hold it, a high school graduate or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an exam to become certified within 18 months.

The Court said the nominating commission chooses whom to appoint to magistrate judge positions.

