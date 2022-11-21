Monday forecast: A nice week ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After last week’s freezing temperatures, this week is going to be much nicer with no signs of any major cold blasts. We also won’t have much in the way of meaningful precipitation chances not only in northeast KS but for much of the region so good news for those traveling.

Taking Action:

A quiet week ahead with minimal impacts especially when it comes to any frigid temperatures returning or precipitation. There are indications from some models of light rain showers Wednesday night into Thursday as well as a more meaningful storm system from one model that would bring rain on Saturday into Saturday evening but due to low confidence and/or low impacts am keeping it dry in the 8 day but just a few chances we’ll be monitoring this week.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds SW/W around 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to around 30°. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s, some spots may reach 60°. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday at least temperature wise but there will be more clouds and wind. A cold front does push through on Thanksgiving Day where Thursday and Friday will be more in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Morning temperatures won’t be too bad if you’re out Black Friday shopping, upper 20s-low 30s.

Temperatures remain near or above average for the Saturday through Monday time period with a weak frontal boundary pushing through on Sunday but uncertainty on how strong the front will be. Bottom line the next 8 days will be relatively nice especially when compared to what we had to deal with last week.

