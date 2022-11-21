Memorial services held for pastor killed in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services were held over the weekend for an 81-year-old Arizona pastor who was shot to death while visiting family in Topeka.
Services were held for Pastor Donald Woolridge on Saturday morning, Nov. 19, at the church he led in Florence, Ariz.
Woolridge was shot to death about a month prior at a home in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. Investigators did take one person into custody, however, they were released following an interview.
Topeka Police have since said that the case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office with the possibility of consideration for self-defense.
13 NEWS awaits an update from the Topeka Police Department.
