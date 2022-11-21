KU’s Dick earns first Big 12 weekly honor

Kansas guard Gradey Dick (4) follows through on a slam dunk against Omaha during the second...
Kansas guard Gradey Dick (4) follows through on a slam dunk against Omaha during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The first of possible many weekly honors for the true freshman.

Dick averaged 16 points and shot 52 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range, and has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Dick scored 14 points in the win versus No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday. Dick scored seven points in the final 2:22 as KU closed the game on a 15-5 run to secure the 69-64 victory in Indianapolis. In KU’s 82-76 win against Southern Utah on Friday night, Dick scored 18 points, including 4-of-6 shooting from three-point range. He tied a pair of season-highs with six rebounds and three assists against Southern Utah.

Dick is second on the team with an average of 16.8 points per game, which ranks fifth in the Big 12. He is second in the league in three-point field goal percentage at 50.0 percent and fourth in field goal percentage at 55.1 percent.

The Jayhawks return to action on Wednesday, Nov. 23, against North Carolina State in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis, played in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

