K-State’s Mott notches Big 12 honor

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State DE Brendan Mott earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, his first career Big 12 weekly honor.

Mott becomes the 10th Wildcat to earn a weekly honor, the most in school history. It is the second-straight week a Wildcat defender has been honored as Safety Drake Cheatum was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after the Baylor game.

It was a special day for Mott, he recorded a career-high three sacks which is tied for the fourth most in school history and the 12th most in the nation this season.

It was the third time this year a player had three sacks in a game. The other two: Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Khalid Duke vs. Texas Tech. K-State is one of only two teams (San Jose State) to have three players with three sack games this season.

Mott also set career highs in tackles with eight and solo tackles with five.

K-State closes the regular season with the Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan with kick-off at 7:00 p.m. on FOX.

