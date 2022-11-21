K-State College of Agriculture looking to grow innovation, research centers

K-State College of Agriculture Dean Ernie Minton explained a plan to invest in KSU's innovation and research facilities
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With major bio-science development underway in Manhattan, Kansas State University hopes to continue its leadership in innovation.

The College of Agriculture has several plans to make it happen, but they need public support. They’re in the midst of a $75 million fundraising campaign. If they reach the goal in private contributions by Dec. 7, they will receive $25 million from the state of Kansas, plus another $25 million grant.

Dean Ernie Minton visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how the project would contribute to economic growth, developing a specialized workforce and grow the college’s research centers.

The project includes investments in K-State’s innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research. Those interested in learning about it or contributing to support the project may email Dean Minton at eminton@k-state.edu, Susan Metzger at smetzger@k-state.edu, Kerry Wefald at kerryw@ksufoundation.org or Casey Droddy at caseyd@ksufoundation.org.

