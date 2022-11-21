Interfaith of Topeka hosts 42nd annual Thanksgiving Service

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interfaith of Topeka, Inc. held their 42nd annual Thanksgiving Service at the Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church Sunday evening.

The theme of this year’s service was, “Creation Stories.” The focus was to listen and learn from stories of creation from the perspectives of Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism and Native Americans.

According to the event program, the organization’s mission is to bring together people of all faiths and belief systems and work together to build a community based on compassion and mutual respect.

“Interfaith is a coming together of all of the different faiths in Topeka,” Rebecca Otte, president of the organization, said. “It limits discrimination, it limits biases and prejudices and it brings a spirit of tolerance and generosity to the Topeka area.”

You can find more information by clicking on their website here. You can also find their Facebook page here.

