Fire destroys shed Monday morning behind residence just west of Lake Shawnee

A fire on Monday morning destroyed a shed behind a home at 2657 S.E. Tidewater Drive in...
A fire on Monday morning destroyed a shed behind a home at 2657 S.E. Tidewater Drive in southeast Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire on Monday morning destroyed a large shed behind a house near Lake Shawnee in southeast Topeka, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. at 2657 S.E. Tidewater Drive.

The location was just southeast of S.E. Tidewater Drive and Lakewood Boulevard.

Topeka Fire Department officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that the shed was destroyed by the fire.

Crews were able to keep the blaze contained to the shed, which was about 50 feet from the nearest residence.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. A damage estimate also wasn’t available as of late Monday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
Austen Burris
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle
FILE
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway

Latest News

FILE
Water main break forces lane closures in busy Topeka intersection
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Two hospitalized after pair of weekend crashes in Manhattan
FILE
Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan