Fire destroys shed Monday morning behind residence just west of Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire on Monday morning destroyed a large shed behind a house near Lake Shawnee in southeast Topeka, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. at 2657 S.E. Tidewater Drive.

The location was just southeast of S.E. Tidewater Drive and Lakewood Boulevard.

Topeka Fire Department officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that the shed was destroyed by the fire.

Crews were able to keep the blaze contained to the shed, which was about 50 feet from the nearest residence.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. A damage estimate also wasn’t available as of late Monday morning.

No injuries were reported.

