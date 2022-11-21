Emporia water main break forces downtown service outage

FILE
FILE(City of Marshall)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break in downtown Emporia has forced a service outage for the surrounding area.

The Emporia Fire Department says City Public Works crews are on the scene of a 12-inch water main break at the intersection of 12th Ave. and Merchant St.

According to EFD, the water will be turned off from 10th Ave. to 12th Ave. on Merchant. Water service will also be shut off from Commercial St. to Merchant St. on 12th Ave.

The Fire Department noted that it will keep residents updated on when service is set to return.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
Austen Burris
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle
FILE
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway

Latest News

FILE
Brewster Place to ‘break sky’ on new $14 million addition, renovation
Leo Taylor, of Topeka, was instrumental in helping start programs to assist rape victims in the...
Salute Our Heroes: Leo Taylor leaves legacy of helping victims
FILE - Pastor Donald Woolridge died unexpectedly Monday when he was shot and killed at a home...
Memorial services held for pastor killed in Topeka
Donald Woolridge
Memorial services held for pastor killed in Topeka