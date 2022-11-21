Emporia water main break forces downtown service outage

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break in downtown Emporia has forced a service outage for the surrounding area.

The Emporia Fire Department says City Public Works crews are on the scene of a 12-inch water main break at the intersection of 12th Ave. and Merchant St.

According to EFD, the water will be turned off from 10th Ave. to 12th Ave. on Merchant. Water service will also be shut off from Commercial St. to Merchant St. on 12th Ave.

The Fire Department noted that it will keep residents updated on when service is set to return.

