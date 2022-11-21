Election Canvassing in Shawnee County reveals little

Over 800 provisional ballots were considered questionable in Shawnee County
Shawnee County Election Officials say slow computer processing of advance ballots and delay in...
Shawnee County Election Officials say slow computer processing of advance ballots and delay in getting poll place data contributed to delay in getting county election results.(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County election office canvassed votes today checking ballots that were considered questionable.

his year the election office says it identified 848 provisional ballots. 650 of those were within the law to be counted toward the November general election. Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says the most common issue is finding ballots from unregistered voters.

“Typically what we see is that there is a number of people who aren’t registered which is probably the single biggest reason people don’t get their ballot counted,” said Howell. “Not much we can do on that, the statutes are very clear on that, but there are a number of people who have moved or changed their name or maybe voted at the wrong polling place and most of those end up counting but we have to do the research to verify what their exact status is.”

This year’s canvassing results had minimal change to the vote count and no results will change. The state board of canvassers will meet December 1st to certify results statewide.

