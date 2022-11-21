Crews on scene of large water-main break Monday morning in southeast Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a large water-main break early Monday on a busy southeast Topeka street.

The water-main break was reported near S.E. 29th and Fremont.

Officials were requesting assistance with traffic control in the area around 7:25 a.m. Monday.

Another water-main break was reported around 7:15 a.m. Monday at S.W. 24th and Wayne.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

