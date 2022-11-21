Chocolate Nutcracker ready to take the TPAC stage

It Takes a Village, Inc will stage Chocolate Nutcracker Nov. 26 at TPAC and Dec. 3 at Kansas Weslyan University
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lot of local talent takes the stage Saturday, Nov. 26, to put a unique twist on a classic holiday ballet.

It Takes a Village, Inc. brings back The Chocolate Nutcracker. Director Steven Massey and Azia Rice, a Highland Park High School senior who plays the Dream Princess, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the show.

Performances are 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $20 and available at www.tpactix.org.

Massey also is excited to announce they’ll do a performance 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Sams Chapel at Kansas Weslyan University, 100 E. Clafin Ave. in Salina.

