Chiefs take down Chargers in thrilling fashion

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs rallied to take the lead over the Los Angeles Chargers in last-minute fashion, sealing a 30-27 win in this AFC West showdown at SoFi Stadium.

Kansas City added two field goals to the board in the first quarter, while the Chargers took a 10-6 lead courtesy of a field goal and a 50 yard bomb from Justin Herbert to Joshua Palmer.

The Chiefs finally found the endzone in the second quarter, when Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a 4 yard touchdown pass, taking the 13-10 lead.

Austin Ekeler later ran in a 1 yard touchdown, and Cameron Dicker made a 21 field goal to help Los Angeles take a 20-13 lead at halftime.

Neither team could get much going offensively in the third quarter, with the exception of a 30 yard field goal made by Harrison Butker.

In the fourth quarter, Mahomes found Kelce once again, this time for a 30 yard touchdown, helping Kansas City take a 23-20 lead.

The Chargers would respond. With under two minutes remaining, Herbert found Palmer in the endzone once again for a 6 yard touchdown to take the 27-23 lead.

Mahomes led a drive down the field in those final minutes, ultimately finding Kelce for a touchdown once again with 0:31 remaining.

Herbert threw a pick with 0:16 left, sealing the Kansas City win, 30-27.

The Chiefs are now 8-2 on the season, and will be back at home next Sunday to host the Los Angeles Rams at 3:25 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.