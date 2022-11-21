Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires.

When officials arrived, they said they found bushes near the intersection and grass by the road in the 1400 block of Sunnyslope Ln. were set on fire just before 11 p.m. A tree was also reported to have been set on fire in the 1600 block of Sunnyslope about 15 minutes later.

According to officials, the three arsons had been set by two men with gas lanterns.

The Manhattan Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish all three fires.

Around 11:45 p.m., RCPD indicated that Jacob Eyster, 22, and Ryan Eyster, 23, both of Manhattan, were found near Triangle Park in Aggieville and arrested for the crimes. They were booked into the Riley Co. Jail on three counts of arson each. Each was issued a bond of $5,000 and no longer remain behind bars.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.