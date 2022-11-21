Brewster Place to ‘break sky’ on new $14 million addition, renovation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brewster Place is set to “break sky” on a new $14 million addition and renovation project.

Brewster Place Retirement Community says that on Dec. 2 - 60 years to the day of its first groundbreaking - it will host a sky-breaking to launch a $14 million addition and renovation project at the facility.

Brewster Place indicated that the addition will include six penthouse suites on a newly constructed 6th floor, a redesign and renovation of 17 apartments and the introduction of a new Club level in the flagship building on the campus.

The retirement community noted that State and County officials, Topeka community leaders, board members, design and construction partners, residents and staff will “take the celebration to the sky” during the sky-breaking.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.