LIVE: Biden to pardon turkeys in Thanksgiving tradition

President Joe Biden pardons the national Thanksgiving turkey. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to pardon two turkeys Monday, continuing the White House tradition before Thanksgiving.

This year’s lucky birds are Chocolate and Chip. They will get to live out their days on a farm in their home state of North Carolina following the day’s ceremony.

President George H.W. Bush is credited with the first “official” pardon in 1989, although there are stories of presidents going back to Lincoln saving a bird from the dinner table.

The turkeys will come from the National Turkey Federation, which has been supplying them to presidents since 1947.

Biden spared two Indiana birds, named Peanut Butter and Jelly, in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
Austen Burris
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle
FILE
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway

Latest News

This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
UVA football player wounded in shooting gets out of hospital
FILE
Two hospitalized after pair of weekend crashes in Manhattan
FILE
Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan