Abandoned Atlas Foundation aiming to preserve Topeka landmarks

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abandoned Atlas Foundation partnered with the Shawnee County Historical Society to raise awareness of Topeka landmarks that have been or are in danger of being demolished.

Co-President of the foundation Emily Cowan hosted a Zoom call for history lovers and supporters of their movement.

The Topeka locations they note are the Menninger Hill Clock Tower, Sumner Elementary School and the White Lakes Mall. The latter of which is demolished.

The foundation currently operates for six states: Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Alabama and Florida. A seventh state will be announced soon.

You can find their steps to preserve and more information by visiting their website here.

