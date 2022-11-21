82-year-old driver arrested after slow-speed police chase through Carbondale

FILE
FILE(WECT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 82-year-old driver has been arrested after he led Carbondale officers on a slow-speed police chase.

On Monday, Nov. 21, The Carbondale Police Department says officials announced an arrest that happened more than a week earlier. It said Vernon T. Coffee, 82, was arrested after a police chase ended in the 700 block of W 133rd St. near Carbondale.

Officials said around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, that they responded to the 500 block of main St. in Carbondale with reports of an erratic driver.

Officers said they saw Coffee driving erratically and attempted to pull him over. However, Coffee refused to stop for officers with emergency lights and sirens activated. He then led officers and Osage Co. Sheriff’s deputies on a slow-speed chase that ended in the 700 block of W 133rd St.

CPD noted that Coffee was safely taken into custody. He was checked by EMS at the scene and then was booked into the Osage Co. Jail on fleeing to elude law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
Austen Burris
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle
FILE
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway

Latest News

FILE
AG calls on White House to withdraw vaccine mandates for healthcare workers
Online scams amp up during the holiday shopping season.
BBB warns of online holiday shopping scams
FILE
Brewster Place to ‘break sky’ on new $14 million addition, renovation
Leo Taylor, of Topeka, was instrumental in helping start programs to assist rape victims in the...
Salute Our Heroes: Leo Taylor leaves legacy of helping victims