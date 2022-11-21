82-year-old driver arrested after slow-speed police chase through Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 82-year-old driver has been arrested after he led Carbondale officers on a slow-speed police chase.

On Monday, Nov. 21, The Carbondale Police Department says officials announced an arrest that happened more than a week earlier. It said Vernon T. Coffee, 82, was arrested after a police chase ended in the 700 block of W 133rd St. near Carbondale.

Officials said around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, that they responded to the 500 block of main St. in Carbondale with reports of an erratic driver.

Officers said they saw Coffee driving erratically and attempted to pull him over. However, Coffee refused to stop for officers with emergency lights and sirens activated. He then led officers and Osage Co. Sheriff’s deputies on a slow-speed chase that ended in the 700 block of W 133rd St.

CPD noted that Coffee was safely taken into custody. He was checked by EMS at the scene and then was booked into the Osage Co. Jail on fleeing to elude law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.