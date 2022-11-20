Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has died following an early-morning rollover crash on Highway 24.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Pleasant View Rd. with reports of a fatality crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Alexis B. Ward, 22, of Topeka, was headed west on the highway in a 2008 Honda Accord when the car left the roadway to the right. They said Ward then overcorrected, crossed the middle lane lines and left the road to the left. She again overcorrected and this time the vehicle rolled.

KHP indicated that Ward was ejected from the vehicle before it came to a rest on all four wheels.

Officials noted that Ward was pronounced dead at the scene and that she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

