Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, officials were chasing a vehicle on the 119th St. ramp from southbound U.S. Highway 69 when the suspect vehicle crashed.

KHP said Kosi J. Houts, 18, of Kansas City, Mo., had been pursued on Highway 69 as he was driving a 2005 Acura TL. Houts took the exit to 119th St. from the southbound lanes of the highway. He had been speeding too fast and lost control of the car and then hit a light pole in the grassy median.

At the same time, officials indicated that Michael L. Cheatum, 34, of Overland Park, had been headed east on 119th in a 2001 Mazda CX7 when he was hit by Houts.

KHP noted that Houts was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries. However, it was still unknown on Sunday morning whether Cheatum had sustained any injuries.

